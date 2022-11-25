Tata Steel’s Ijmuiden steelworks ranked third in worldsteel’s carbon intensity benchmark

Friday, 25 November 2022 15:43:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tata Steel Netherlands, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, has announced that its Ijmuiden steelworks has been ranked third in the 2022 carbon intensity benchmark published by the World Steel Association (worldsteel). This is the third consecutive year that the plant has scored a top five position.

The carbon intensity of the steel produced in IJmuiden is around seven percent below the European average and almost 19 percent below the global average.

“We invest significantly to further reduce the impact of our IJmuiden operations on the environment.,” Hans van den Berg, chairman of the board of management of Tata Steel Nederland, said.

Tata Steel Nederland aims to be completely carbon neutral by 2045. The company also plans to switch to green hydrogen-based steelmaking at its IJmuiden steelworks. It targets to commission its first direct reduction plants and electric furnaces by 2030 and reduce its carbon emissions by 35-40 percent.