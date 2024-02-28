Tata Steel Netherlands to supply carbon-reduced steel to auto parts producer

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 15:26:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tata Steel Netherlands, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany-based automotive parts producer GEDIA for the long-term supply of carbon-reduced steel.

The company plans to initially supply Zeremis Carbon Lite steel with an allocated carbon reduction of up to 90 percent, including emissions in Scope 1, 2 and 3, while the company will supply Zeremis and green steel in the future. In addition, the parties have agreed to investigate how they can reduce emissions associated with the transportation of steel to further decarbonize GEDIA’s value chain in the shorter term.

Tata Steel aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.