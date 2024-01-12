Tata Steel Nederland accelerate emission reduction efforts with new technology at IJmuiden

Friday, 12 January 2024 11:08:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tata Steel Nederland, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, has announced that it plans to install DeNOx technology at its pellet factory and build a wind screen around its raw material storage facility with the aim to accelerate the reduction of emissions in IJmuiden. The projects are expected to reduce the pellet factory’s nitrogen emissions by 80 percent.

The installation of the DeNOx technology will take approximately two years. Tata Steel has signed a contract with various contractors for the installation, while the complete installation of the system is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2025. In addition, the wind screen, made of perforated steel, to be built is planned to prevent dust emissions from the raw material storage facility.

The pellet factory has an annual production capacity of 4.8 million mt.