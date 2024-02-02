﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel Netherlands restarts BF No.6 in IJmuiden

Friday, 02 February 2024 14:37:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

A spokesperson from Tata Steel Netherlands, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, has stated that the company has restarted its blast furnace No. 6 in IJmuiden a few days ago. The company plans to work towards a full ramp-up in the production of pig iron.

The furnace had been idled in March 2023 for maintenance works and the restart of the furnace was delayed amid technical issues. The blast furnace No. 6 has an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt, while total production capacity of two blast furnaces in IJmuiden is estimated at around 6 million mt of pig iron, SteelOrbis heard.

The restart of Tata Steel Netherlands’ furnace along with the restart of other steelmaking capacities, such as resumption of blast furnace A at Salzgitter may affect the fragile uptrend in prices in Europe.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Netherlands European Union Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Ex-Black Sea BPI remains at high levels, though demand limited

02 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import BPI prices in US retreat due to traders’ sales, though Brazilian mills still hope for better

01 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Brazil BPI market on verge of decline, but so far not confirmed in deals

29 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 4, 2024

26 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese crude steel output down 1.8 percent in December from November

26 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s capacity usage at 25-40% in 2023 due to impact of war

25 Jan | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 3.9 percent in 2023

24 Jan | Steel News

Ex-Russia BPI prices settle higher even though demand lacks strength

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian BPI suppliers achieve sales at previous levels, bullish momentum eases a bit

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

China posts stable crude steel output for 2023 amid declines in Q4, after decreases in previous two years

17 Jan | Steel News