Tata Steel Europe to supply low-carbon steel to Hardt Hyperloop to reduce transport emissions

Monday, 26 September 2022 15:07:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tata Steel Europe, a subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, has announced that it has signed a contract with the Netherlands-based transportation service company Hardt Hyperloop for the delivery of Zeremis Carbon Lite, steel with an allocated carbon reduction of up to 100 percent.

Hyperloop technology uses 10 times less energy than road transportation or aviation, and so using steel grades with a reduced carbon footprint will further cut transport emissions.

In July this year, Tata Steel delivered the first batch of the new steel product tailor-made for the Hardt Hyperloop.

Tata Steel targets a carbon emission reduction of 35-40 percent by 2030, when its first direct reduced iron plant installation is commissioned. By 2035, emissions should be 75 percent less. Tata Steel’s ultimate goal is to become a carbon-neutral steelmaker by 2045.