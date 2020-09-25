﻿
Tata Steel commits to responsible steelmaking to cut GHG emissions

Friday, 25 September 2020 16:41:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has announced that all of its operations in 26 countries have signed up to the global steelmaking standards organization ResponsibleSteel, committing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the company, through this early membership, Tata Steel will support the further development of the ResponsibleSteel standards used to guide the sector’s future actions. 

“We are pleased to become a member of ResponsibleSteel, the steel sector’s first and only globally present, multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative for sustainability. We have always emphasized our commitment to sustainable business practices and responsible supply chains. We view sustainability as integral to our business and our policies demonstrate our commitment towards sustainable development and guide us in formulating and implementing our long-term sustainability strategy,” T. V. Narendran, Tata Steel Limited CEO, said.


