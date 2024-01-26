﻿
India's Tata Steel opens third steel service centre for construction sector

Friday, 26 January 2024
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited has opened its third automated steel service centre to offer customised reinforcement products and solutions to the construction industry, a company statement said on Friday, January 26.

Located in Vijaywada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the centre has a capacity of 3,000 mt per month, offering Tiscon ReadyBuild (customised cut & bend Tata Tiscon TMT rebars along with coupler threading). The facility will subsequently extend its downstream solutions portfolio to include welded wire mesh and bore pile cages.

The company plans to open 10 such centres across the country by 2025.


