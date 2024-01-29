Taiwan’s basic metal output up 9.93 percent in December from November

Monday, 29 January 2024 14:04:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in December last year decreased by 2.77 percent compared to November and fell by 4.19 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month went down by 2.29 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 4.12 percent year on year.

In December, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector increased by 9.93 percent and output of metal product manufacturing fell by 9.96 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector went up by 4.83 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved down by 4.86 percent.

In 2023, the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector decreased its output by 9.48 percent compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, in December last year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 3.78 percent, while output in the automotive industry decreased by 11.31 percent, both year on year.