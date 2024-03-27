Taiwan’s basic metal output down 15.5 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 12:13:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in February this year decreased by 14.3 percent compared to January and fell by 1.1 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month went up by 3.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 7.4 percent year on year.

In February, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 15.5 percent and output of metal product manufacturing went down by 28.8 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector went down by 10.0 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved down by 20.1 percent.

Meanwhile, in February this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 18.6 percent, while output in the automotive industry decreased by 10.4 percent, both year on year.