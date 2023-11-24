Taiwan’s basic metal output up 2.28 percent in October from September

Friday, 24 November 2023 11:11:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in October this year increased by 3.23 percent compared to September and fell by 2.32 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month went up by 3.37 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 4.63 percent year on year.

In October, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector increased by 2.28 percent and output of metal product manufacturing went down by 0.57 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector went down by 4.6 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved down by 7.08 percent.

Meanwhile, in October this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 9.9 percent, while output in the automotive industry increased by 2.4 percent, both year on year.