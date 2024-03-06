Taiwan’s basic metal output up 0.54 percent in Jan from Dec

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 13:50:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in January this year increased by 1.49 percent compared to December and by 15.98 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month went up by 1.30 percent compared to the previous month and by 1.79 percent year on year.

In January, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector increased by 0.54 percent and output of metal product manufacturing went down by 2.66 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector went up by 19.8 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 35.2 percent.

Meanwhile, in January this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was up by 19.4 percent, while output in the automotive industry increased by 42.5 percent, both year on year.