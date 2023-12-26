Taiwan’s basic metal output down 2.28 percent in November from October

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 10:09:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in November this year decreased by 0.16 percent compared to October and fell by 2.48 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month went down by 0.22 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 3.34 percent year on year.

In November, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector decreased by 1.76 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 9.96 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector went down by 3.68 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved down by 4.70 percent.

Meanwhile, in November this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 12.1 percent, while output in the automotive industry decreased by 1.04 percent, both year on year.