Taiwan’s basic metal output up 16.7 percent in March from February

Monday, 29 April 2024 13:37:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s industrial production index in March this year increased by 18.4 percent compared to February and by 4.0 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month went down by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 7.0 percent year on year.

In March, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector increased by 16.7 percent and output of metal product manufacturing went up by 38.6 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector went down by 5.7 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved down by 5.0 percent.

Meanwhile, in March this year, production in Taiwan’s both machinery and equipment industry and the automotive industry decreased by 9.9 percent, both year on year.


