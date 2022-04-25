Taiwan’s basic metal output up 16.03 percent in March from February

Monday, 25 April 2022 12:33:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in March this year increased by 18.91 percent compared to February and was up by 2.15 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in March fell by 6.50 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 1.74 percent year on year.

In March this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 16.03 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 34.90 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in March output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 5.56 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector decreased by 6.83 percent.

Meanwhile, in March this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 9.55 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 3.98 percent, both year on year.