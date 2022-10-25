Taiwan’s basic metal output up 0.31 percent in September from August

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 11:37:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s industrial production index in September this year decreased by 6.31 percent compared to August and by 4.80 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in the given month declined by 5.52 percent compared to the previous month and by 4.61 percent year on year.

In September, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector moved up by 0.31 percent and output of metal product manufacturing was down by 6.26 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in the given month output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 22.81 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector moved down by 11.73 percent.

Meanwhile, in September this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry was down by 4.67 percent, while output in the automotive industry advanced by 7.78 percent, both year on year.