Taiwan’s basic metal output up 0.09 percent in December from November

Thursday, 27 January 2022 12:31:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s industrial production index in December last year increased by 4.09 percent compared to November and was up by 9.98 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in December rose by 1.19 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 10.34 percent year on year.

In December last year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was up by 0.09 percent and output of metal product manufacturing increased by 6.13 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in December output of the basic metal manufacturing sector fell by 1.75 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector decreased by 0.82 percent.

Meanwhile, in December last year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 5.38 percent, while output in the automotive industry was down by 9.32 percent, both year on year.


