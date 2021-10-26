﻿
English
Taiwan’s basic metal output down 5.11 percent in September from August

Tuesday, 26 October 2021 16:05:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s industrial production index in September this year increased by 1.85 percent compared to August and was up by 12.24 percent year on year, according to the country’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Meanwhile, Taiwan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index in September rose by 2.23 percent compared to the previous month and advanced by 12.35 percent year on year.

In September this year, industrial output in the country’s basic metal manufacturing sector was down by 5.11 percent and output of metal product manufacturing decreased by 3.75 percent, both compared to the previous month. In addition, on year-on-year basis, in September output of the basic metal manufacturing sector rose by 8.90 percent and output of the metal product manufacturing sector increased by 6.59 percent.

Meanwhile, in September this year, production in Taiwan’s machinery and equipment industry advanced by 24.55 percent, while output in the automotive industry was up by 12.38 percent, both year on year.


