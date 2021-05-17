Taiwan-based CSC’s revenues increase slightly in January-April

Monday, 17 May 2021 11:28:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in April this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 803,315 metric tons, while in the January-April period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 3.29 million mt.

In April, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 36.91 billion ($1.31 billion), compared to NTD 36.89 billion recorded in March. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 5.51 billion ($196.13 million), compared to a NTD 5.38 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-April period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 134.73 billion ($4.79 billion), increasing by 30.3 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 18.0 billion ($640.36 million), compared to a NTD 2.58 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.