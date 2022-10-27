﻿
Taigang Stainless Steel’s net profit down 85.1 percent in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 27 October 2022 10:32:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Shanxi Province-based Chinese steel producer Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. (Taigang Stainless Steel) has issued its financial report for the first nine months this year, stating that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 73.71 billion ($10.3 billion), down 1.26 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 1.013 billion ($0.14 billion) in the given period, down 85.1 percent year on year.

In the July-September quarter this year, Taigang Stainless Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 23.36 billion ($3.3 billion), down 14.55 percent year on year, and a net loss of RMB 999 million ($139.5 million), decreasing by 148.46 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 7.157


