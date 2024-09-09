Switzerland’s H2 Energy plans to provide green hydrogen to German industrial areas

Switzerland-based H2 Energy Group AG, a producer of large-scale green hydrogen ecosystems, and Germany-based transmissions system operator ONTRAS Gastransport GmbH (ONTRAS) have jointly announced that they will collaborate on defining the technical and commercial requirements needed to establish a green hydrogen transport network within the scope of Europe’s hydrogen initiative.

Accordingly, by using ONTRAS’ broad experience in the transportation of gaseous energy, the pair will explore the ways to transport green hydrogen from H2 Energy’s production plant with a capacity of 1GW, which will be built in Denmark, through Germany’s hydrogen network and ONTRAS’ Green Octopus pipeline to industrial areas in Salzgitter, Berlin, Eisenhüttenstadt, Magdeburg and Leipzig-Halle.

The collaboration aims to support the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as steel production and power generation.

“Our collaboration with ONTRAS should enable us to expand the hydrogen infrastructure essential for meeting the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions by industry. By linking our planned 1GW green hydrogen production project in Denmark with ONTRAS's robust gas transport network in Germany we plan to contribute to the development of an integrated, reliable hydrogen economy that spans across Europe,” Cyril Cabanes, CEO of H2 Energy Europe, stated.