 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Switzerland’s...

Switzerland’s H2 Energy plans to provide green hydrogen to German industrial areas

Monday, 09 September 2024 12:41:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Switzerland-based H2 Energy Group AG, a producer of large-scale green hydrogen ecosystems, and Germany-based transmissions system operator ONTRAS Gastransport GmbH (ONTRAS) have jointly announced that they will collaborate on defining the technical and commercial requirements needed to establish a green hydrogen transport network within the scope of Europe’s hydrogen initiative.

Accordingly, by using ONTRAS’ broad experience in the transportation of gaseous energy, the pair will explore the ways to transport green hydrogen from H2 Energy’s production plant with a capacity of 1GW, which will be built in Denmark, through Germany’s hydrogen network and ONTRAS’ Green Octopus pipeline to industrial areas in Salzgitter, Berlin, Eisenhüttenstadt, Magdeburg and Leipzig-Halle.

The collaboration aims to support the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as steel production and power generation.

“Our collaboration with ONTRAS should enable us to expand the hydrogen infrastructure essential for meeting the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions by industry. By linking our planned 1GW green hydrogen production project in Denmark with ONTRAS's robust gas transport network in Germany we plan to contribute to the development of an integrated, reliable hydrogen economy that spans across Europe,” Cyril Cabanes, CEO of H2 Energy Europe, stated.


Tags: European Union Decarbonization 

Similar articles

EUROFER: Radical Clean Industrial Deal is last chance for stronger and greener EU

06 Sep | Steel News

Spain’s Hydnum Steel and Euroports to optimize steel supply chain in Europe

04 Sep | Steel News

Salzgitter secures green electricity supply from Vattenfall

30 Aug | Steel News

ABB Group to modernize SSAB’s hot rolling mill at Borlänge

29 Aug | Steel News

EBRD to provide loan for Romania’s solar power plant project

23 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s Sumitomo Corp to contribute to offshore wind power generation in Europe

20 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s GMH Gruppe acquires local scrap recycler

19 Aug | Steel News

Czech-based Třinecké Železárny joins forces with ČEZ ESCO to decarbonize steelmaking

09 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter secures solar energy supply for green steelmaking

07 Aug | Steel News

EBRD and EU to finance exploration of critical raw materials

06 Aug | Steel News