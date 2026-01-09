Outokumpu partners with Norsk eFuel to reduce emissions

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it has launched a new collaboration with Norway-based Norsk eFuel to convert carbon side-streams from its steelmaking operations into eSAF (electro-synthetic aviation fuel), aiming to significantly reduce direct emissions at its facilities.

Under the partnership, Outokumpu will supply carbon side-streams generated during stainless steel production to Norsk eFuel, which will process them into eSAF using renewable energy and advanced synthetic fuel technologies. The initiative is designed to capture and repurpose carbon that would otherwise contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

Emission reduction impact

Outokumpu said the project is expected to deliver a direct reduction of approximately 200,000 tons of carbon emissions for the company, supporting its broader sustainability goals. By integrating carbon feedstocks from steel operations into fuel production, the collaboration represents a circular approach to emissions mitigation.