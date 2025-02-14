 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Outokumpu...

Outokumpu looking for investors for nuclear project

Friday, 14 February 2025 14:01:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it has concluded the feasibility study on a nuclear project aimed at increasing low-carbon energy availability and that it is now looking for third-party investors.

Accordingly, the feasibility study explored the option to build a small modular reactor (SMR) near the company’s stainless steel plant in Tornio, finding no obstacles for the project’s implementation. In the meantime, it demonstrates that the Tornio region is advantageous in terms of a potential SMR project due to the availability of sea cooling water.

Therefore, Outokumpu is seeking partners to hand over its SMR project for further development, which will allow the company to further decarbonize its operations.


Tags: Finland European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization Outokumpu 

Similar articles

Finland’s Outokumpu to contribute to decarbonization of food and packaging industry

13 May | Steel News

Finland’s Outokumpu to contribute to decarbonization of food and packaging industry

13 May | Steel News