Sweden’s SSAB to provide green steel to Putzmeister

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it will supply its green steel to global construction equipment manufacturer Putzmeister in the future.

Putzmeister has been using SSAB’s high-strength structural steel under the brand Strenx® and its wear plates under the brand Hardox® for a while, which has allowed the former to improve the durability of its products. Now, under the new agreement, SSAB will supply its steel with fossil-free steel under the SSAB Fossil-free™ brand to Putzmeister, enabling the company to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its products such as concrete pump trucks and concrete mixers.

SSAB Fossil-free™ is produced with iron ore using the HYBRIT® technology developed by SSAB with Swedish mining company LKAB and energy company Vattenfall.