Sweden’s SSAB to provide green steel to Putzmeister

Monday, 10 March 2025 15:14:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it will supply its green steel to global construction equipment manufacturer Putzmeister in the future.

Putzmeister has been using SSAB’s high-strength structural steel under the brand Strenx® and its wear plates under the brand Hardox® for a while, which has allowed the former to improve the durability of its products. Now, under the new agreement, SSAB will supply its steel with fossil-free steel under the SSAB Fossil-free™ brand to Putzmeister, enabling the company to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its products such as concrete pump trucks and concrete mixers.

SSAB Fossil-free™ is produced with iron ore using the HYBRIT® technology developed by SSAB with Swedish mining company LKAB and energy company Vattenfall.


Tags: Sweden European Union Decarbonization SSAB 

