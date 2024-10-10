Sweden’s Lindab to procure green steel from Tata Steel Nederland

Sweden-based Lindab, a local ventilation solutions provider to the construction sector, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Tata Steel Nederland, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited, for the supply of green steel for its production.

Accordingly, Tata Steel Nederland will provide its green steel under the Zeremis® brand once its IJmuiden plant switches to hydrogen-based steelmaking. Lindab stated that steel accounts for around 50 percent of its total carbon emissions. Therefore, by purchasing green steel from the Netherlands-based company, it will be part of the sustainable transition.