Sweden’s HYBRIT initiative receives €143 million in EU support

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 11:22:37 (GMT+3)
       

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that its fossil-free steel joint venture, the HYBRIT initiative, has received support from the EU.

Accordingly, the project has received €143 million from the EU Innovation Fund for an industrial and commercial scale demonstration of a complete value chain for hydrogen-based iron and steelmaking from mine to fossil-free steel.

The EU Innovation Fund is one of the world’s largest funding programs for the demonstration of innovative low-carbon technologies that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The European Union is investing more than €1.1 billion in total in seven projects that cover a wide range of relevant sectors to decarbonise European industry. The HYBRIT demonstration project is the only iron and steel project to have been granted support in the first Innovation Fund call for large-scale projects.


