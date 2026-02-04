Sülzle Stahlpartner acquires Josef Fien GmbH

Germany-based steel distributor Sülzle Stahlpartner has announced that it has acquired local steel trader and iron bending company Josef Fien GmbH. The acquisition will see Josef Fien GmbH integrated into Sülzle Stahlpartner’s nationwide network as a branch office, strengthening the group’s market presence in southern Germany.

Expanding regional coverage and product portfolio

With the addition of the Bad Säckingen site of Josef Fien GmbH, Sülzle Stahlpartner continues the expansion of its Germany-wide footprint, which now comprises 19 locations. The transaction also broadens the company’s service portfolio, particularly in the area of alloyed and stainless steel reinforcement, opening up new market opportunities in construction and industrial applications.

Heinrich Sülzle, managing partner of the Sülzle Group, “With Bad Säckingen, we are entering a region with great market potential and gaining an experienced team that shares our values. At the same time, we are expanding our portfolio in the field of stainless steel reinforcement and thus opening up new market opportunities.”

Sülzle Stahlpartner said the transaction is a forward-looking step designed to promote sustainable growth while securing jobs at the Bad Säckingen location over the long term.