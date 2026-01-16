 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Worthington...

Worthington Steel signs deal to buy Germany’s Klöckner & Co

Friday, 16 January 2026 15:39:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to US-based steelmaker Worthington Steel, the company has entered into a business combination agreement with Klöckner & Co, under which Worthington Steel plans to acquire all outstanding shares of the Germany-based steel distributor through a voluntary public tender offer.

Worthington Steel stated that its acquisition vehicle, Worthington Steel GmbH, which was established specifically for this transaction, intends to launch a voluntary public offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Klöckner & Co. Klöckner & Co is the target company, while Worthington Steel will become the future controlling owner upon completion of the transaction. The negotiations between the two parties began in December last year, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

Worthington Steel stated that completion of the offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 65 percent of Klöckner & Co’s issued share capital at the end of the acceptance period, as well as the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. The company expects the transaction to be completed in the second half of the calendar year 2026.

Worthington Steel stated that, once completed, the transaction is expected to position the company as the second-largest steel service center company in North America by revenue.


Tags: Germany European Union M&A 

Similar articles

Germany’s GMH Gruppe forms unified open-die forging group

15 Jan | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp considers phased sale of steel unit to India’s Jindal

08 Jan | Steel News

SMS Group completes ferrous business acquisition from Metso

07 Jan | Steel News

Klöckner & Co takeover offer confirmed as Worthington Steel enters negotiations

10 Dec | Steel News

Germany’s Saarstahl acquires FNsteel to boost high-quality cold heading steel production

25 Nov | Steel News

GMH Gruppe completes acquisition of Buderus Edelstahl units

10 Nov | Steel News

Sülzle Stahlpartner expands distribution network by acquiring RH Stahl-Vertriebs

07 Oct | Steel News

GMH Gruppe expands operations with acquisition of Buderus Edelstahl units

27 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s Sülzle Stahlpartner expands network with reinforcing steel unit acquisition

23 Jul | Steel News

Salzgitter agrees to sell Austrian subsidiary to ECCO Group

28 May | Steel News