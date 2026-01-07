SMS Group completes ferrous business acquisition from Metso

Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group has completed the acquisition of selected ferrous technologies and business units from Finnish engineering and technology company Metso, strengthening its portfolio for low-emission iron and steelmaking solutions. The acquisition covers Metso Ferrous technologies located in Germany, India, China and Australia, and is aimed at reinforcing the plantmaker’s position as a full-line supplier for sustainable metallurgy.

The plantmaker stated that, through the integration of travelling grate pelletizing, sintering and circulating fluidized bed (CFB) calcination technologies, it has significantly broadened its upstream process offering. SMS Group emphasized that these processes are critical for producing iron ore agglomerates required by both direct reduction routes and conventional ironmaking operations.

According to the plantmaker, the integration enables customers to source end-to-end solutions from a single technology partner, covering raw material preparation through to finished product systems. Commenting on the acquisition, Thomas Hansmann, CTO of SMS Group, stated that the integration of Metso’s Ferrous experts strengthens the company’s research, process know-how and service capabilities.