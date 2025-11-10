GMH Gruppe completes acquisition of Buderus Edelstahl units

German special steel producer GMH Gruppe has announced that it has legally completed the acquisition of two business units from domestic high-performance metals producer Buderus Edelstahl GmbH. The acquisition, which covers a hot rolling mill for large, rolled steel dimensions, and machining and heat treatment facilities for open-die forged parts, will now be integrated into GMH Gruppe’s production network, strengthening its position as European market leader in tool steel and complements its green steel and circular economy strategy.

Strategic implications for tool steel and green steel growth

This acquisition aligns with GMH Gruppe’s strategic focus on “Circular Economy”, “Green Steel” and “Heavy Forging”. With the integration of Buderus Edelstahl’s large-rolling and heat-treatment capabilities, GMH now enhances its ability to serve customers requiring large-format, high-quality tool steel and forged components.

Within the group, raw materials will be sourced from existing group operations such as Georgsmarienhütte, Stahlwerk Bous, Schmiedewerke Gröditz and Pleissner Guss, enabling improved vertical integration and cost efficiency.

The mechanical processing and heat treatment operations of Buderus Edelstahl complement the existing capacities of Schmiedewerke Gröditz GmbH, ensuring that the production of complex open-die forged components for customers worldwide will continue to meet the highest quality standards.

The rolling mill closes an existing production gap at Georgsmarienhütte GmbH, expanding the product range to dimensions of up to 300 mm2. This enables access to new markets - including those beyond the traditional passenger car combustion-engine segment.