Germany’s CRONIMET acquires Czech scrap recycler to enhance position in central Europe

Germany-based stainless steel scrap and ferroalloy producer CRONIMET Holding GmbH has announced that it has acquired Czech Republic-based MetallPlast Recykling, which specializes in the processing and recycling of metal, scrap and stainless steel, within the scope of its long-term expansion plan.

This acquisition will allow the Germany company to strengthen its position in the central European market. Moreover, the location of MetallPlast Recykling’s seven sites, which have their own fleet of vehicles for transportation, will complement CRONIMET’S sites and will contribute to its product portfolio, thereby broadening its services.