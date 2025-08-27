 |  Login 
GMH Gruppe expands operations with acquisition of Buderus Edelstahl units

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 15:36:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German special steel producer GMH Gruppe has announced that it will acquire two key business units of domestic high-performance metals producer Buderus Edelstahl GmbH in Wetzlar. The acquisition covers a hot rolling mill for large, rolled steel dimensions, and machining and heat treatment facilities for open-die forged parts.

These operations will be integrated into GMH Gruppe, while other Buderus Edelstahl units will remain under the ownership of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Transaction details and timeline

The deal remains subject to various closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Legal completion is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Once finalized, GMH Gruppe will significantly expand its production portfolio, positioning itself in new market segments while enhancing service quality for its customer base.

Strategic growth: circular economy and green steel

With this move, GMH Gruppe continues its long-term strategic growth agenda, which focuses on improving material efficiency and recycling rates, developing lower-emission steelmaking processes and supplying complex forgings for demanding applications.


