 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Thyssenkrupp...

Thyssenkrupp breaks economic link with Hüttenwerke-Krupp Mannesmann

Monday, 07 April 2025 15:59:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, subsidiary of German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel, is breaking its economic link with Hüttenwerke-Krupp Mannesmann (HKM), the joint venture between Thyssenkrupp Steel, German steelmaker Salzgitter and French pipe manufacturer Vallourec. The company has announced that it has decided to terminate the supply contract with HKM. As a result, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe’s obligation to purchase around 2.5 million mt of steel per year will expire on December 31, 2032, at the latest.

Last year, Thyssenkrupp Steel had declared that it intended to divest its stake in HKM as part of its restructuring plan, while the negotiations with Hamburg-based CE Capital Partners on the sale of Thyssenkrupp shares in HKM failed, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

“Due to market conditions, we will have to reduce our production capacities in the long term from the current 11.5 million mt of steel to a shipping target of 8.7 to 9 million mt. The separation from HKM is therefore imperative for us in order to achieve a competitive cost position, to maintain our location in Duisburg-Nord, and to make Thyssenkrupp Steel economically robust and geared up for the future. Irrespective of the termination of the supply contract, the sale of the shares in HKM remains our preferred option. We are open to discussions with all serious interested parties,” Dennis Grimm, spokesman of the executive board of Thyssenkrupp Steel, said.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking M&A ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

IG Metall calls on German government to act regarding management of Thyssenkrupp Europe

04 Sep | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp completes sale of 20% stake in steel division, may form 50/50 JV

05 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel to transfer 20% stake to energy company EPCG

29 Apr | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp may divest its steel unit by year-end

03 Oct | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp's Acciai Speciali Terni may attract six bidders

30 Jun | Steel News

European Commission approves sale of Terni and VDM to ThyssenKrupp

12 Feb | Steel News

Outokumpu completes Inoxum transaction

28 Dec | Steel News

European Commission approves Inoxum acquisition by Outokumpu

07 Nov | Steel News

POSCO considers purchasing ThyssenKrupp’s Americas assets

05 Oct | Steel News

Outokumpu to divest part of its business for Inoxum deal

20 Sep | Steel News