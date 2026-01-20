 |  Login 
Germany’s Klöckner plans divestment of Becker Group to sharpen strategic focus

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 11:30:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Klöckner & Co, a Germany-based producer and distributor of steel and non-ferrous metals, has announced its intention to divest Becker Group, one of the largest multi-metal platforms in the European flat steel sector, following a comprehensive strategic review.

According to the company, the decision was taken by the company’s management board after an in-depth analysis of strategic options for Becker Group. The planned divestment is intended to allow Becker Group to participate in ongoing industry consolidation in Europe under new ownership.

Klöckner & Co said that a change in ownership could provide Becker Group with greater flexibility to pursue growth opportunities and strategic partnerships within the European metals distribution market, which continues to undergo structural consolidation.

Focus on higher value-added activities

With the planned divestment, Klöckner & Co aims to place a stronger focus on higher value-added products and services, aligning its portfolio more closely with its long-term strategic priorities. The company did not disclose a timeline for the transaction or provide details on potential buyers.


