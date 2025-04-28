Subsidiary of India’s JSW Steel is winning bidder for CRIL in bankruptcy resolution process

India’s JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSWSCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel Limited, has emerged as the successful bidder for Colour Roof India Limited (CRIL), receiving a letter of intent for its acquisition through the corporate insolvency resolution process, a company statement said on Monday, April 28.

The transaction has been approved by a committee of creditors of CRIL but is subject to final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the statement said.

JSWSCPL had submitted its resolution plan for Colour Roof India on July 1, 2024, and subsequently amended on April 18, 2025. It emerged as the successful bidder from a pool of 24 eligible prospective resolution applicants (PRAs).

CRIL is a manufacturer, supplier and exporter of roof and wall cladding steel sheets, colour-coated steel and metal coils.