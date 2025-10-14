 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Stocks of...

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.9 percent in early Oct 2025

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:28:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On October 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.46 million mt, increasing by 440,000 mt or 4.9 percent compared to September 30, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In particular, as of October 10, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar increased by 5.9 percent, 5.9 percent, 5.6 percent, 4.8 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, all compared to September 30.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China’s coal imports decrease by 11.1 percent in January-September 2025

14 Oct | Steel News

China's steel exports again above 10 million mt in Sept, up 9.2 percent in Jan-Sept

13 Oct | Steel News

China's iron ore imports hit record high in Sept, almost stable in Jan-Sept

13 Oct | Steel News

China's excavator sales increase by 17.4 percent in January-May

10 Jun | Steel News

China’s coal imports decrease by 7.9 percent in January-May

10 Jun | Steel News

China's steel exports further up in May, pace of growth in January-May accelerates to 8.9%

09 Jun | Steel News

China's iron ore imports decrease by 5.2 percent in January-May

09 Jun | Steel News

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 0.4 percent in Jan-Apr

19 May | Steel News

China’s stainless steel exports up 15.47 percent in January-March

23 Apr | Steel News

China's steel exports up 6.7 percent in January-February

07 Mar | Steel News