China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 0.4 percent in Jan-Apr

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 24.06 million mt in the January-April period of this year, down 0.4 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In April alone, China exported 6.62 million mt of steel sheet/plate, increasing by 6.8 percent year on year and by 1.4 percent month on month.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in April, though US President Donald Trump’s implementation of “reciprocal tariffs” on ex-China products exerted a negative impact on market sentiments, some indirect effects have been observed, for instance, ASEAN mills’ production are dependent on China’s steel exports to a certain degree.

In April, China’s HRC export prices moved on a downtrend, with the highest price level during the month at $465/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during April 4-7, and with the lowest level at $452/mt FOB observed on April 22-30, according to SteelOrbis’ data.