China's iron ore imports hit record high in Sept, almost stable in Jan-Sept

In September this year, China’s iron ore imports totaled 116.326 million mt, up 11.7 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.55 percent month on month, hitting a record high for a single month, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC). This record volume exceeded the August volume which was already high at 105.225 million mt. Active iron ore bookings of Chinese mills in August, based on expectations of better demand for steel in the traditional peak season, led to the very high import iron ore volumes in September. Stronger crude steel production also supported the trend.

Prices of iron ore with Fe 62 percent content for China increased further in September, adding $3.6/mt on average to $104.5/mt CFR.

In the January-September period this year, China’s iron ore imports amounted to 917.685 million mt, down 0.1 percent year on year.