China's excavator sales increase by 17.4 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 09:35:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In May this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 18,202 units, up 2.12 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).    

In particular, in May, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 8,392 units, decreasing by 1.48 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 9,810 units, up 5.42 percent year on year.   

In the January-May period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 101,700 units, up 17.4 percent year on year. In particular, in the first five months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 57,501 units, increasing by 25.7 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 44,215 units, up 8.2 percent year on year.   


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

