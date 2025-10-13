China's steel exports again above 10 million mt in Sept, up 9.2 percent in Jan-Sept

In September this year, China’s finished steel exports totaled 10.465 million mt, up 10.04 percent month on month, while rising by 3.1 percent year on year. Export volumes again exceeded the 10 million mt mark, proving that, during the summer months when local demand was poor and most deals for September shipment were done, Chinese mills were eager to sell abroad.

In the January-September period this year, China’s finished steel exports amounted to 87.955 million mt, up 9.2 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

China’s export volume of finished steel in October will likely decrease amid the high base of 11.18 million mt recorded in October 2024, while more trade frictions and increasing taxes will also exert a negative impact on China’s steel exports. Nevertheless, the overall volumes will remain at high levels of not below 9 million mt per month during the remainder of the year.

In September, China’s finished steel imports totaled 548,000 mt, down 0.36 percent month on month, while up 9.6 percent year on year. In the first nine months this year, China’s finished steel imports amounted to 4.532 million mt, down 12.6 percent year on year.