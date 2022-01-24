Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 10.2% in mid-Jan

Monday, 24 January 2022 12:29:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On January 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 8.74 million mt, up 810,000 mt or 10.2 percent compared to January 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of January 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.61 million mt, 1.01 million mt, 1.38 million mt and 3.62 million mt, up 1.9 percent, 11 percent, 8.7 percent and 19.1 percent, respectively, while inventories of cold rolled coil (CRC) amounted to 1.12 million mt, down 0.9 percent, all compared to January 10.