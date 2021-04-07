Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 6.2% in late Mar

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:30:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On March 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 16.21 million mt, down 1.07 million mt or 6.2 percent compared to March 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of March 31, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.72 million mt, 1.2 million mt, 1.05 million mt, 3.16 million mt and 9.08 million mt, down 7.5 percent, 6.3 percent, 8.7 percent, 5.7 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, compared to March 20.