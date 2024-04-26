﻿
Nippon Steel to promote use of green steel at wind farms

Friday, 26 April 2024 11:25:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with German engineering company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to jointly study promoting the use of Nippon’s green steel under the brand “NSCarbolex™ Neutral” for wind farm turbine towers in Japanese wind farm projects.

NSCarbolex™ Neutral was launched in the first half of 2023 as part of Nippon Steel’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “We continue to contribute to the development of renewable energy by stably supplying high quality steel products to the wind farm industry,” the company stated.


