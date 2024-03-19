﻿
English
Tenova to supply experimental direct reduction plant to Nippon Steel

Tuesday, 19 March 2024
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it will supply an experimental direct reduction plant with ENERGIRON® technology to Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel. The plant, which will be installed at the latter’s Hasaki R&D Center, will be used for the demonstration test of development of direct hydrogen reduction technology for reducing low-grade iron ore with hydrogen alone.

The new plant will use hydrogen as a reducing gas, although it will retain the flexibility to use different gases in any combination or proportion. “We are delighted to contribute to this project and supply the very first experimental direct reduction plant fed by hydrogen in Japan,” Stefano Maggiolino, CEO of Tenova’s Mexico-based subsidiary Tenova HYL, said.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking Nippon Steel 

