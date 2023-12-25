﻿
Chinese company to lower emissions with Nippon Steel’s low-carbon plate

Monday, 25 December 2023 13:49:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it will supply its low-carbon steel plate under the brand called “NSCarbolex™ Neutral” to China-based Yangling Metron New Materials Inc. (Metron) for the production of electroplated diamond wires. Metron is catering to the demands of photovoltaic silicon wafer manufacturers that are using diamond wires.

According to Nippon Steel, Metron, which is actively making efforts to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, will be able to cut its Scope 3 emissions with the support of NSCarbolex™ Neutral product.

In addition, Singapore-based steel wholesaler STEELARIS and Netherlands-based energy company 85 Degrees Renewables also benefitted from NSCarbolex™ Neutral, as SteelOrbis reported previously.


