Nippon Steel manages to cut carbon emissions by 33 percent

Friday, 16 February 2024 15:46:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation has reduced its carbon emissions by 33 percent through successfully injecting heated hydrogen into its blast furnace during a month-long trial, according to media reports. This technology is called Super COURSE50, which aims to use hydrogen instead of coking coal as much as possible in blast furnaces. The innovation in question is reported to be a crucial step in terms of sustainable steel production and a greener future.

The Japanese company plans to become carbon-neutral by 2050 through three innovative technologies, which are hydrogen reduction technology use in blast furnaces, high-grade steel production in large-sized electric arc furnaces, and hydrogen use in the direct iron reduction process. As part of this goal, Nippon is also considering using the Super COURSE50 technology at its Kimitsu plant in 2026.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, many global players, including Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, Sweden-based H2 Green Steel, US-based Cleveland-Cliffs, Sweden’s SSAB and Germany’s Salzgitter have started implementing similar projects.