China’s Zhongshou Special Steel chooses Arvedi ESP zero-emissions technology for its green transition

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 14:29:12 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply Arvedi endless strip production technology (ESP technology), developed by Italy’s Arvedi Group, for Chinese steelmaker Zhongshou Special Steel Group’s plant in Luanzhou in Hebei Province.

Arvedi ESP technology is the most energy-efficient process for production, which is the main reason why Zhongshou selected it for its transition, from the conventional route, consisting of a basic oxygen furnace and a hot strip mill, to a production line based on an electric arc furnace and Arvedi ESP. The plant is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2025.

The given technology will enable Zhongshou to supply high-strength low-alloy steel to the commodity market including the automotive sector, with coil thicknesses ranging from 0.7 mm to 12.7 mm.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

