NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 3.8 percent in mid-April

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 11:08:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In mid-April (April 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 130.9/mt ($18.4/mt) or 3.8 percent to RMB 3,621/mt ($510/mt), compared to the price in early April (April 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles increased by 3.4 percent, 1.1 percent, 1.8 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, though the average price of seamless steel pipes declined by 1.1 percent, all compared to early April.