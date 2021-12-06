﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.2% in late Nov

Monday, 06 December 2021 11:07:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On November 30 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 8.65 million mt, down 380,000 mt or 4.2 percent compared to November 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of November 30, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.57 million mt, 1.11 million mt, 0.95 million mt, 1.55 million mt and 3.47 million mt, down 0.6 percent, 2.6 percent, 5.0 percent, 4.3 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively, compared to November 20.


Tags: wire rod  longs  rebar  China  crc  Far East  flats  plate  hrc  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06 Dec

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.8 percent in late Nov
26 Nov

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.9% in mid-Nov
24 Nov

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 5.9 percent in mid-Nov
19 Nov

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline last week
16 Nov

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 8.3 percent in early November