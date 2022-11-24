﻿
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.8% in mid-Nov

Thursday, 24 November 2022 11:07:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On November 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.51 million mt, down 300,000 mt or 3.8 percent compared to November 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of November 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.58 million mt, 1.20 million mt, 0.97 million mt, 0.81 million mt and 2.95 million mt, down 7.1 percent, 0.8 percent, 2.0 percent, 6.9 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively, all compared to November 10.


