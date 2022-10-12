﻿
English
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Sept

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 11:25:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On September 30 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.52 million mt, down 200,000 mt or 2.3 percent compared to September 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of September 30, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.68 million mt, 1.23 million mt, 0.89 million mt, 1.19 million mt and 3.53 million mt, down 0.6 percent, 0.8 percent, 2.2 percent, 4.8 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, all compared to September 20.


